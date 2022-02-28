Bong Go urges government to further hasten, expand vaccination rollout especially in far-flung communities

Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go has urged the government to intensify its efforts to further improve the country's vaccination rate.

He reiterated his suggestion to expand mobile and house-to-house vaccination, inoculation drives in pharmacies and medical clinics, and information dissemination on the guidelines of getting booster shots as necessary protection against COVID-19.

"Para maisagawa ito, hihilingin ko sa national government na palawakin pa ang pagbabakuna sa mga pharmacies and medical clinics. Dapat ding magtalaga ng vaccination sites at araw ng pagbabakuna para sa boosters shots," he said.

The senator also stressed the importance of ramping up the information dissemination campaign nationwide on the need to receive booster shots, saying, "Kailangan ding palakasin ng pamahalaan ang pagpapalaganap ng mga impormasyon tungkol sa importansya ng booster shot para sa pangmatagalan at dagdag na proteksyon laban sa COVID-19."

Go noted that one of the priorities of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 is to provide 72.16 million booster shots to the adult population and to vaccinate the remaining three million senior citizens and individuals with co-morbidities.

He went on to urge government agencies and other sectors of the society to participate in the vaccine rollout, noting that eligible workers and students should be vaccinated as more businesses and schools gradually reopen.

"Para sa iba't ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan at sektor ng ating lipunan, hinihiling ko na aktibo silang makilahok sa isinasagawang vaccine rollout," said Go.

"Ngayong unti-unti na tayong nagbubukas ng ekonomiya, dapat na mas maraming manggagawa ang mabakunahan para ligtas sila sa pagbabalik-trabaho, gayundin ang mga estudyante para mas maraming paaralan ang makapagdaos ng face-to-face classes," he added.

The senator particularly asked local government units to further strengthen their mobile and house-to-house vaccination drives in a bid to hasten the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Hinihikayat ko rin ang mga local government units na lalong pasiglahin ang kanilang ginagawang mobile and house-to-house vaccination efforts. Gaya nang sinabi ko noon, kayo na mismo ang sumundo at maghatid sa inyong constituents na walang kakayahang magpunta sa vaccination sites," he said.

As of February 24, the country has already administered a total of 135,251,295 vaccine doses. Around 63.01 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated while 62.18 million have received their first dose. More than 10.04 million booster shots have also been administered. The country has received a total of 225,117,030 vaccines.

While expressing relief over the declining COVID-19 cases in the country, Go reminded the public anew to get vaccinated as it is the only key to ending the pandemic.

"Hindi ako napapagod sa pagpapaalala sa ating mga kababayan na ang bakuna ang tanging solusyon laban sa pandemya—dahil nakikita naman natin ang magandang resulta," stressed Go.

He then reassured the Filipino people that his office will continue to serve communities hit by the pandemic by providing them much needed support and assistance.