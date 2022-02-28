Automotive Windshield Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The automotive windshield or windscreen is the front or rear glass of the vehicle that offers visibility and safety to passengers & drivers.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive windshield or windscreen is the front or rear glass of the vehicle that offers visibility and safety to passengers & drivers. Modern windshields are composed of laminated glass consisting of two curved sheets of glass with a protective plastic layer laminated between them. Motorbike windshields are often made of high-impact acrylic plastic. The windscreen was initially designed to protect the occupants from sun, dust, radiations, and undesirable particles. The protective windscreen also provides comfort by maintaining the indoor temperature of the vehicle.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15163

Major Market Players:

Asahi Glass, Saint Gobain, Xinyi Glass, Fuyao Glass Industry, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro, Dura Automotive, Magna International, Guardian Industries, and PPG Industries.

Furthermore, it provides a lot strength to the vehicle, preventing the roof from collapsing on the occupants, and protects passengers from crashes. The latest technological advancement has allowed manufacturers to use the windshield as a display, where all necessary data is shown directly on the windscreen. Many companies focus on recycling activities to reduce glass wastage and improve margin significantly. The automotive windshield market is directly related to the global production of vehicles. As a result, significant surge in sales & manufacturing, as well as the adoption of new technologies, enhanced the demand for the automotive windshield market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted every single industry across the globe. The shutdown of assembly plants and large-scale manufacturing interruptions has led to the decline in global demand for automobiles, affecting the windshield market. Many European regions experienced a varying impact of pandemic across the economically diverse countries. The lack of logistics services depreciated to maintain the regular connectivity & movement of various locations by road due to the restrictions of governments. The pandemic compelled the automotive industry to opt for alternate sources and prioritize import substitution. However, the market has registered a gradual and favorable recovery in the subsequent months with the increase in the sales of passenger cars, which leads to a rise in the demand for the automotive windshield market.

The automotive industry is a hotbed of innovation and technological advancements. A car windshield serves several benefits, such as preventing foreign particles from entering the vehicle, protecting the driver during accidents, and ensuring maximum visibility for the occupants. However, technology has pushed these traditional boundaries much more than just a protective barrier. Many cars such as Jaguar, Mercedes, and Land Rover have introduced heated windshields in the vehicles. These windshields can defrost & defog on own, making it ideal for people living in extreme winter areas. Furthermore, McLaren’s wiper-less concept is still under progress since 2019. These windshields do not require wipers to clean the glass, as it can slide off any moisture that comes in contact with the surface. Thus, several driving trends in the advancement of windshields have led to remarkable growth in the automotive windshield industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive windshield market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive windshield market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the automotive windshield market.

• The report provides a detailed automotive windshield market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15163

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.