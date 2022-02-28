MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 400 Block of Oakwood Street, Southeast

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the 400 block of Oakwood Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:09 pm, uniformed members of the Seventh District responded to a call for a reported shooting at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located the suspect, armed with a firearm, lying in the middle of the street. The suspect pointed his firearm at the officers. Officers voiced numerous commands for the suspect to drop the firearm and the suspect did not comply. Two MPD officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect. The suspect also discharged his weapon at the officers. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the suspect to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The officers on scene did not sustain any injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with a victim at the listed location just prior to officers arriving. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below: