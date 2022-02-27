Latisha Brooks Hosting First Minority Government Contracting Business Summit this April
The summit is focused on guiding and uniting minority contractors, subcontractors and small businesses nationwideWASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever minority government contracting business summit is fast approaching. The Minority GovCon Business Summit will be hosted by Latisha Brooks, the founder of minority and women-owned business consulting firm Coach Brooks Business Consulting, from April 14-16, 2022, in Washington D.C. at the Courtyard Washington Downtown/Convention Center.
The summit will bring together more than 800 minority contractors, subcontractors, small businesses, military officials, contracting officials, financing experts, business leaders and defense agencies to create a one-of-a-kind experience. The event includes hands-on workshops, speaker panels, special guests, awards, a government tour and entertaining and networking activities to help companies prepare for Quarter Four Funding Distribution.
"Historically, minority-owned businesses have had limited access and opportunities to apply for government contracts, and the summit will offer a much-needed opportunity for minority business owners to meet with the nation's top contracting officials. The summit was created to guide and unite minority contractors, subcontractors and small businesses nationwide with the latest information on government contracting," said Brooks. "The goal is not just to have people come out here, but actually make sure that they walk away with something.”
Brooks, aka "Coach Brooks," is a serial entrepreneur, business coach, mentor, event planner, motivational speaker, executive producer and author. She established multiple successful businesses while using her corporate skills and knowledge of business to mentor and coach other up-and-coming entrepreneurs through the Moneybaggs Mentorship Program, which she founded. Brooks supports her clients with precision and grace as a professional coach and consultant to help them achieve their goals in record time.
Brooks has won numerous awards throughout her career, including the Farbe magazine 2020 Business Coach of the Year, the Iconic Woman Award in Virginia, the I AM SHE Award in North Carolina, and the Pretty in Pink Honoring Outstanding Women Award in Florida. She published an autobiographical book, "Paid and Free," in 2021 and has collaborated with great authors like Les Brown.
Coach Brooks Business Consulting offers strategic planning, corporate development, strategy and organization, business coaching for government contracts, social media management and marketing, and event management. She has years of experience in business development and a passion for helping her clients achieve goals.
“We believe that the primary objective in business is to grow it and make it more profitable, Brooks said. “Statistics show that working alongside coaches and consultants helps you avoid common bottlenecks and achieve your goals faster. Sometimes the best guidance and expertise indeed come from outside the corporate structure.”
VIP tickets for the event are currently available, covering all three days of the event, including meals and snacks that vary based on the day. Tickets are also available to purchase by day, but not by individual event.
For more information on the Minority GovCon Business Summit and to purchase tickets, visit minoritygovconbusiness.com. To learn more about Coach Brooks Business Consulting and book a one-on-one session, visit latashabrooks.com.
