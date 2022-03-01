Must High-Tech Expo announces Smart Home Day event to explore the Smart Home technology Trends and Innovations in 2022.
We organize Smart Home Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, from across the Smart Home ecosystem.
We offer a DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem), to accompany companies in their digital transformation and in their business development, for better outcome and new digital customer experiences.”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Home and building technology has become popular and mature nowadays. It is more likely to be fully « digital » and remotely controlled via internet. The emerging demand of low-cost sensors and wireless technologies in smart home are drastically changing the indoor environments, where we work and live, enabling higher levels of efficiency, energy saving, comfort and safety. In addition, the pandemic situation, accelerated partially the trend. Given the many common use cases between a smart home and smart building including climate control, lighting automation or security and fire safety.
— said Hanène Maupas, Must CEO.
In this conference we will deep dive and explore the latest trends and innovations, from the Latest Technology Trends with focus on Connectivity, Biometrics and Security to the Latest Smart Home Devices and Services Trends, providing the participants with a good overview of the state of the art in term of technology, as well as the market.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Smart Home industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page
https://www.linkedin.com/events/smarthomeday6854709332823556096/
The conferences will be online and hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.
To visit our B2B High-Tech digital venue and B2B metaverse
https://net-must.com/join-exhibition?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab
“Must High-Tech Expo aims to offer a user-friendly DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem), to accompany more effectively companies in their digital transformation and in their business development, for better outcome and new digital customer experiences at a global level. Our high-tech community is growing very fast and with the Smart Home live event, our community will have all the necessary assets in hand to build their roadmap and develop their Business. More than 1400 tech professionals already registered to the Smart Home live event”, said Hanène Maupas, Must CEO.
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
To register as visitor for free
https://net-must.com/exhibition/51/event/f108d679-5752-4a8f-8d95-f76ebb31ccad
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate to the Virtual Press Room content and interviews. Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com
To load Must High-Tech Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Must High tech Expo
Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an All-In-One DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform, enabling high-tech companies to connect, matchmake, network, socialize, exhibit and showcase products.
Marva OKILI
Must
+33 6 65 91 99 91
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
[Teaser] Smart Home Day