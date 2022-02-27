LPR Partner Virginia Buchanan Appointed to Plaintiffs Leadership Team in Philips CPAP MDL

Virginia Marie Buchanan, a partner at Levin Papantonio Rafferty, has been appointed to the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee (PSC) in the Philips CPAP, Bi-Level PAP, and Mechanical Ventilator Products Litigation (MDL No. 3014).

Federal court reviewed 75 applications, with an eye on the “expansive nature of the MDL and the complex and diverse issues of fact, science, and law involved”

The [recall] of millions of CPAP and Bi-Pap machines left many Americans feeling frightened and abandoned by the manufacturer. We look forward to accountability for this national health crisis.” — Virginia Marie Buchanan