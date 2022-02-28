Phase Change Memory Market is Expected to Reach USD 46.52 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Phase Change Memory Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 88.3%, Market Trends –Proliferation of smartphones.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing need for fast, low-cost, and energy-efficient memory solutions is driving the market for phase change memory rapidly.

The global phase change memory market is forecast to reach USD 46.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phase change memory (PCM) is a type of non-volatile random access memory that accumulates data by altering the state of the material used, which means that it can change back and forth between crystalline and amorphous states on a microscopic level.

PCM is considered an emerging technology. The technology has the potential to provide cost-effective, high-density, high-speed, and high-volume nonvolatile storage on an unprecedented scale. The technology is ideal for both non-volatile dual in-line memory modules, and non-volatile memory expresses solid state drives. The technology is also much more durable than flash, and the concern of wear-out by daily writes is also not an issue.

The proliferation of smartphones in the developing region is the primary driving factor for the PCM market. China registered a sale of approximately 500 Million smartphones in 2016, while India registered a sale of 165 Million in the same year. Moreover, with portability and increased flexibility advantages, there is a significant rise in the preference of smartphones and tablets. The expected increased sale of smart devices in the coming years will increase the need for memory technologies such as phase-change technology.

IBM is working on a three-bit per cell PCM chip, which is expected to provide more storage and stability than its previous research which demonstrated 1 bit per cell options.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2180

Key participants include IBM, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, Hewlett-Packard, Toshiba, BAE Systems, STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, United Microelectronics Corporation, Intel, and Western Digital, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

PCM in the amorphous state has high electrical resistance, whereas in the crystalline state has less resistance. The electrical resistance in the machine is allowed to be turned off and on to represent digital low and high states.

The low power consumption of PCM increases the battery life of electronic devices. This allows the device to function for a more extended period of time and also increases its life cycle and overall maintenance cost. It also acts as a hybrid memory that combines flash memory and PCM.

On the standalone front, Intel has been shipping a device called 3D XPoint, which is a next-generation memory based on phase-change. Intel sells this device for solid-state storage drives (SSDs).

The DRAM is a non-volatile type of memory module that is used to store data in an integrated circuit. The advantage of the module is that it acts as a roadmap for increasing the main capacity and density, cost-effectiveness, and a large capacity for power. This leads to an increased demand for using PCM as DRAM in the coming years.

One of the challenging demands of the larger embedded memories is its capacity to hold bigger and more complex firmware. The rising need for more processing power, lower power consumption, and larger memory sizes are pushing the limit of the MCU architectures.

Samsung has been working on different iterations of PCM technology for over a decade. The company is mainly focused on is embedded use case within its cellular phones. Moreover, there is a scope for commercial storage devices as well.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phase-change-memory-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Phase Change Memory market on the basis of form, state, technology, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Standalone

Embedded

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

PCM as static RAM (SRAM)

PCM as DRAM

PCM as flash memory

PCM as storage-class memory (SCM)

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cell Phones

Enterprise Storage

Smart Cards

Automotive

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2180

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and out team will offer you the best-suited report as per your requirement

