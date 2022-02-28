Local Quilt Shop Celebrates New Location With Grand Re-Opening Event Offering Prizes, Discounts, VIP Guests & More

Submit Release
Beloved Indianapolis sewing and quilting store Quilt Quarters celebrates new location and 33 years in business with grand re-opening event March 1-19, 2022.

We are excited to host this special Grand Re-Opening Event to celebrate the new Quilt Quarters location and 33 years in business. Please join us for our ribbon cutting ceremony on March 3rd at 11 a.m.”
— Russell Gay, Owner
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved local sewing and quilting store Quilt Quarters has announced its grand-reopening at its new quilt shop location, 9504 Haver Way, Indianapolis, IN 46240. From March 1-19, 2022, visitors can enter to win a $1,000 shopping spree, receive free prizes, gifts, and discounts, and attend special events with VIP guests like the President of Bernina and Snippy Jim. Don't miss out on the excitement as the Quilt Quarters community celebrates 33 years of business at its new, expanded location.

Special in-store events will include:

Tuesday, March 1st: Snippy Jim will be at Quilt Quarters from 10am-3pm to sharpen anything that needs sharpening. Scissors, pinking shears, knives, tools–at only $5 per item. Bring items into the store in advance to get everything done to precision, quickly and easily.

Wednesday, March 2nd: Nationally Acclaimed Brother Educator Barbara Jones will provide free demonstrations on the hour featuring the Brother Luminaire XP2, Brother's leading Embroidery Machines, Brother Scan N Cut the crafters ultimate design addition. Techniques on edge to edge quilting, the perfect seam, how to start an embroidery business, and more.

Stop by at 2 pm to check out the My Design Center programming where Children's Drawings are converted to stitches.

At 3 pm see the amazing Brother Scan N Cut work in synch with the Brother Luminaire. Enjoy the chance to learn in real time how to become the next great artist in the community.

Featured products include the following: Brother PR1055X 10 Needle Embroidery Machine, Brother XP2 Luminaire, Brother Scan N Cut & More.

Thursday, March 3rd: Attend a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Bernina President Paul Ashworth, along with current and former Quilt Quarters owners including: Terri Gunn, Kaye England and Russell Gay.

11:00 am - Ribbon Cutting
11:15 am - Words of Wisdom & Reflection
11:30 am - Refreshments
12:00-1 pm - Kaye & Terri will provide Embroidery in the Hoop demonstrations on the B790 Plus Also, Bernina accurate ¼" foot insure accurate seems made easy. Bernina lovers and enthusiasts can learn new tricks, single hole throat plate and why you need to see this. Product Featured Bernina 770 & Various Feet
2:00 pm - Kaye & Terri will repeat the demonstration above

March 7th – 12th Furniture Week – Come sit and spin in one of our amazing sewing, quilting and crafting chairs and get a free tote with purchase. Enjoy storewide discounts on all Horn furniture 20% off plus special Arrow and Kangaroo event pricing – one week only.

March 14th – 19th – Notions Week - Fabric Deals & More. Take advantage of incredible deals, discounts, special offers and more on all favorite notions, fabric, and supplies.

COVID-19 Policy: Quilt Quarters acknowledges the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all patrons. Guests are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to wear a mask.

See more info on Quilt Quarter's website here: https://quiltquarters.com/quilt-quarters-grand-re-opening-event/

See the event on Facebook here: https://fb.me/e/1DoFmPmQ4

About Quilt Quarters

For over 33 years, Quilt Quarters has been dedicated to providing the Indianapolis, Indiana community with every kind of quilting and sewing resource available. We offer over 7,000 bolts of unique fabric for the enthusiast to the novice. We are a Bernina, bernette, Brother, and dealer, plus a Bernina and Janome Long Arm Quilting Machine Dealer. We have sewing furniture, cabinets and chairs from Koala, Kangaroo, Arrow and Horn. Our team is dedicated to finding hard-to-get items and services for the community. We also offer weekly and monthly classes and clubs for all types of quilters and sewers from beginner to advanced levels. Into sewing, quilting, or embroidery? See our extensive thread, stabilizer, needle, and hoop collections. We also can repair and service old or broken machines of every make and model, regardless of where you purchased.

Quilt Quarters is located at 9504 Haver Way, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

