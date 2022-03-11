Green Nexus is the First Authorized United States Distributor of Amsterdam Genetics Seeds
Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of the world's most recognized, awarded and reputable seed banks in the world.”NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of Amsterdam Genetics seeds in the United States. One of the world's most recognized and reputable seed banks in the world.
On Thursday, Green Nexus said it’s teaming up with Amsterdam-based company Amsterdam Genetics, founded in 1985. The Amsterdam-based company take tradition and cross it with the latest apex genetics developed by the worldwide community.
“We’re excited to have been able to bring forward this partnership, a brand like Amsterdam Genetics with its rich history and genetic breeding experience is a perfect addition to the legal U.S. home cultivation market,” Green Nexus Barbara Smith says in a statement.
Over the last decade, Amsterdam Genetics has produced some of the world's most popular varieties of cannabis seeds, including Candyfloss, Grapefruit Superstar, Green Magic and Lemon Haze.
About Amsterdam Genetics
Amsterdam Genetics is one of Europe’s oldest cannabis seed company. It began operations in the 1980s.
It was founded by Maraska, a leading female entrepreneur in the cannabis industry famous for the Boerejongens coffee shops in Amsterdam. At these coffee shops, she discovered her passion and interest in Cannabis while still studying at University. It would influence her career choice, leading to her learning on the crop while working at a company. She specialized in cannabis nutrients.
Amsterdam Genetics seeds complement other European farms' collections on Green Nexus like Barneys Farm and Cannabis Cup Award winner Green House Seeds. In the coming months, Green Nexus are looking to add even more European brands to make it easy for American home cultivators to buy Dutch Cannabis seeds.
About Green Nexus
Green Nexus LLC is a minority woman-owned business which connects U.S. based e-commerce and traditional retail outlets with proven global brands. Through our strategic alliances with European seed banks, we pair vendors with appropriate warehousing and distribution solutions to promote efficient supply chain management.
