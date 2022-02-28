That's a Wrap: 16th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Names Winners
Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality were aplenty as the curtain closes on BIFF 2022
BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th Beaufort International Film Festival came to a close on Sunday night after 6 days of film screenings. Included were 15 World Premieres and 44 films making their South Carolina Debut. The winners are:
Behind the Scenes Award: Tona B. Dahlquist, Columbia, SC
Rising Star Award: Simeon Daise, Atlanta, GA
Best Screenplay: Stealing the Moon, Written by, Eric Carlson, Richmond, VA
Best Animation: There You Are, Rui Huang, Director, Los Angeles, CA
Best Student Film: Winter of '79, Julia Elihu, Director, Orange, CA
Best Narrative Short Film: All That Glitters, Dan Bronzite, Director, Essex, United Kingdom
Best Documentary Feature: Song For Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story, Chris Haigh, Director, Northridge, CA
Best Documentary Short: Meltdown in Dixie, Emily Harold, Director, New York, NY
Best Feature: Re-Opening, Chris Guerra and Matthew Koppin, Directors, Burbank, CA
Duty and Honor: Veterans Journey Home: Leaving It On the Land, Frederick Marx, Director, Oakland, Ca
Best Comedy: Re-Opening, Feature Film
Best: Ensemble Cast: Over My Dead Body, Short Film
Best Musical Score: Song For Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story, Anthony Di Lorenzo, Composer
Best Actress: Lisa Belcher, Guest of Honor, Austin, TX
Best Actor: Stephen Dexter, American Morning, New York, NY
Best Director: Meital Cohen Navarro, Over My Dead Body, Los Angeles, CA
Audience Choice Award: The Long Rider, Sean Cisterna, Director, Ontario, CA
Susan A. K. Shaffer Humanitarian Award: Sacred Waters: The Okefenokee in Peril, Mark Albertin, Director, Augusta, GA
The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit http://www.beaufortfilmfestival.com
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.
