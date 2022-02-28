Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,249 in the last 365 days.

That's a Wrap: 16th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Names Winners

Beaufort International Film Festival

Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality were aplenty as the curtain closes on BIFF 2022

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th Beaufort International Film Festival came to a close on Sunday night after 6 days of film screenings. Included were 15 World Premieres and 44 films making their South Carolina Debut. The winners are:

Behind the Scenes Award: Tona B. Dahlquist, Columbia, SC

Rising Star Award: Simeon Daise, Atlanta, GA

Best Screenplay: Stealing the Moon, Written by, Eric Carlson, Richmond, VA

Best Animation: There You Are, Rui Huang, Director, Los Angeles, CA

Best Student Film: Winter of '79, Julia Elihu, Director, Orange, CA

Best Narrative Short Film: All That Glitters, Dan Bronzite, Director, Essex, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature: Song For Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story, Chris Haigh, Director, Northridge, CA

Best Documentary Short: Meltdown in Dixie, Emily Harold, Director, New York, NY

Best Feature: Re-Opening, Chris Guerra and Matthew Koppin, Directors, Burbank, CA

Duty and Honor: Veterans Journey Home: Leaving It On the Land, Frederick Marx, Director, Oakland, Ca

Best Comedy: Re-Opening, Feature Film

Best: Ensemble Cast: Over My Dead Body, Short Film

Best Musical Score: Song For Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story, Anthony Di Lorenzo, Composer

Best Actress: Lisa Belcher, Guest of Honor, Austin, TX

Best Actor: Stephen Dexter, American Morning, New York, NY

Best Director: Meital Cohen Navarro, Over My Dead Body, Los Angeles, CA

Audience Choice Award: The Long Rider, Sean Cisterna, Director, Ontario, CA

Susan A. K. Shaffer Humanitarian Award: Sacred Waters: The Okefenokee in Peril, Mark Albertin, Director, Augusta, GA

The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit http://www.beaufortfilmfestival.com

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.

Jon Pace
Brodeur Partners
+1 516-592-2122
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

That's a Wrap: 16th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Names Winners

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.