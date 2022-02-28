That's a Wrap: 16th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Names Winners

Beaufort International Film Festival

Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality were aplenty as the curtain closes on BIFF 2022

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th Beaufort International Film Festival came to a close on Sunday night after 6 days of film screenings. Included were 15 World Premieres and 44 films making their South Carolina Debut. The winners are:

Behind the Scenes Award: Tona B. Dahlquist, Columbia, SC

Rising Star Award: Simeon Daise, Atlanta, GA

Best Screenplay: Stealing the Moon, Written by, Eric Carlson, Richmond, VA

Best Animation: There You Are, Rui Huang, Director, Los Angeles, CA

Best Student Film: Winter of '79, Julia Elihu, Director, Orange, CA

Best Narrative Short Film: All That Glitters, Dan Bronzite, Director, Essex, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature: Song For Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story, Chris Haigh, Director, Northridge, CA

Best Documentary Short: Meltdown in Dixie, Emily Harold, Director, New York, NY

Best Feature: Re-Opening, Chris Guerra and Matthew Koppin, Directors, Burbank, CA

Duty and Honor: Veterans Journey Home: Leaving It On the Land, Frederick Marx, Director, Oakland, Ca

Best Comedy: Re-Opening, Feature Film

Best: Ensemble Cast: Over My Dead Body, Short Film

Best Musical Score: Song For Hope: The Ryan Anthony Story, Anthony Di Lorenzo, Composer

Best Actress: Lisa Belcher, Guest of Honor, Austin, TX

Best Actor: Stephen Dexter, American Morning, New York, NY

Best Director: Meital Cohen Navarro, Over My Dead Body, Los Angeles, CA

Audience Choice Award: The Long Rider, Sean Cisterna, Director, Ontario, CA

Susan A. K. Shaffer Humanitarian Award: Sacred Waters: The Okefenokee in Peril, Mark Albertin, Director, Augusta, GA

The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit http://www.beaufortfilmfestival.com

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.