Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 127.50 Billion By 2028

The market for sustainable plastic packaging displays the competitive scenario owing to several key players operating globally.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for advanced material across several industries is a significant factor influencing growth of the sustainable plastic packaging market.

The sustainable plastic packaging market is expected to be valued at USD 27.50 billion by end of 2028 from USD 80 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. Rising government initiatives for encouraging adoption of biodegradable or recyclable plastic has a huge impact on social scenarios, which is propelling growth of the market. These initiatives coupled with stringent regulations imposed government globally are encouraging further funding for enhancing reach of material to general consumer. These factors are fueling growth of the sustainable plastic packaging market and are projected to benefit market growth over the foreseeable future.

This growth of the market is majorly attributed to the growing adoption of sustainable plastic packaging materials from industries including FMCG, food & beverages, wholesale, retail trade, and healthcare. Sustainability in packaging is a concept that has been witnessing huge adoption as the idea of sustainable material across several small- medium and large industries. Additionally, growing adoption of newer and more sustainable materials for packaging across the industries are estimated to drive the growth over the foreseeable future.

Some of the key players in the sustainable plastic packaging market include:

Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi, WestRock Company, Tetra Laval International SA., Sonoco Products Company, BASF SE, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki, Ardagh Group S.A., BALL CORPORATION, DS Smith, Crown Holdings, Berry Global Inc., International Paper, Genpack LLC, Reynolds, Uflex Ltd., DuPont, and Evergreen Packaging LLC.

