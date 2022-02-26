Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,219 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Moldova Maia Sandu

CANADA, February 26 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Sandu strongly condemned the large-scale military aggression by Russia against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. President Sandu insisted that Moldova would keep doing everything in its power to provide shelter and safety to Ukrainians in need, in these distressing times. Prime Minister Trudeau praised Moldova’s generous efforts in that regard, and reiterated that Ukraine’s security is also Europe’s security and that of all democratic states seeking to uphold fundamental principles of international law and state sovereignty.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada’s support to Moldova and commended Prime Minister Sandu on her continued efforts to reform and promote a free and democratic Moldova.

The two leaders recognized 30 years of the bilateral relationship between our countries and looked forward to an in-person visit, when conditions permit. They committed to continue their efforts in close coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Moldova Maia Sandu

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.