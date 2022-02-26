Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Lieutenant 2.26.22

Published: Feb 26, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Correctional Lieutenant Steve Taylor of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department:

“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our sincere condolences to the family, friends and members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on the loss of Lieutenant Steve Taylor. We are forever grateful for his nearly three decades of dedication to the Riverside community.”

Lieutenant Taylor, 51, died on February 24, 2022 due to complications from COVID-19.

A 27-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Lieutenant Taylor was assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and served in several other positions with the Department over the years, including as a Correctional Deputy, Corporal and Sergeant.

Lieutenant Taylor is survived by his wife, Lillia, and his stepdaughter, mother, sister and brother.

In honor of Lieutenant Taylor, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###