Pacific Air Cargo Hollie, a Rare 1970 Dodge Challenger

Transporting vehicles of all types is one of our specialized services. We are proud to have been part of the team that helped return Hollie to her home in Hawaii.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 21, 2022, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) had the privilege of transporting Darryl Turner’s pristine 1970 Dodge Challenger from Los Angeles to Honolulu aboard their Boeing 747-400F. PAC’s specialized Vehicle Services team has shipped everything from the largest military Humvees to the most cherished vintage, luxury and race cars. As with all vehicles shipped by PAC, the rare MOPAR, was protected, pampered, and handled with the utmost care.
The story of Darryl Turner’s cherished car began for him in 2004 when he was the GM of Kamaaina Dodge, the oldest MOPAR dealership in Hawaii. He was alerted by a salesman that a customer wanted to trade an old Dodge for a truck. Thinking it would be pretty much a ‘junker’ with high mileage and lots of wear-and-tear, he queried the owner, Tory Hottinger. Much to his surprise, the gentleman described a black 1970 Dodge Challenger with a red tail stripe, 440 R/T and 4 speed manual transmission, a 6-pack of Hollys, and just 35,000 miles. When Darryl asked to see the car, Hottinger said he’d be back shortly with it. As the hours passed, the dealership thought it might have been a hoax. But after four hours the car turned into the lot — and it was stunning!
The car had been purchased from Hinkley Motors in Ogden, UT by Hottinger’s grandfather. When the elder passed away, the younger Hottinger was given the car. Because he had relocated to the Big Island of Hawaii to property that was only accessible by truck, he made the decision to sell it. A trade was made, Darryl paid $27,000 for the Dodge and Hottinger then bought a used Dakota truck.
The car was cherished and lovingly named Hollie. She has been documented, certified, and deemed ‘the best Survivor 440-6 pack I’ve ever seen’ by a leading MOPAR Muscle Car authority. She’s also been featured on a Chrysler commissioned Challenger shirt.
“I drove Hollie everywhere and every chance I could, she is by a long way the best muscle car I’ve ever had, and I’ve had quite a few,” exclaimed Darryl Turner, owner of the exclusive Hollie. “It is great to have been able to bring her back to Hawaii, and I can’t thank Pacific Air Cargo enough for their generous support and exceptional service.”
Darryl enjoyed owning and driving Hollie for years until he needed to sell it in 2012. The sale was made to Carlos Monteverde, a formidable Muscle car enthusiast, living in England, who put fewer than 100 miles on her from 2012 to 2021. Darryl was able repurchase it once again from Carlos.
“Transporting vehicles of all types is one of our specialized services,” stated Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO. “We are proud to have been part of the team that helped return Hollie to her home in Hawaii.”
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F daily express air cargo services between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly B757-200F services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.
