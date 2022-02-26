Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,372 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Lieutenant 2.26.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Correctional Lieutenant Steve Taylor of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department:

“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our sincere condolences to the family, friends and members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on the loss of Lieutenant Steve Taylor. We are forever grateful for his nearly three decades of dedication to the Riverside community.”

Lieutenant Taylor, 51, died on February 24, 2022 due to complications from COVID-19.

A 27-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Lieutenant Taylor was assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and served in several other positions with the Department over the years, including as a Correctional Deputy, Corporal and Sergeant.

Lieutenant Taylor is survived by his wife, Lillia, and his stepdaughter, mother, sister and brother.

In honor of Lieutenant Taylor, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Lieutenant 2.26.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.