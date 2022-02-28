INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES ADDS SVP CHRIS BARNETT TO LEAD SPECIALTY WORKERS’ COMPENSATION DIVISION

INpower Global Insurance Services announces the addition of Senior Vice President Chris Barnett to oversee the Specialty Workers’ Compensation Division.

We’re very excited about the wide range of skills and experience Chris Barnett brings to the table” — Bart LeFevre

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INpower Global Insurance Services is pleased to announce the addition of Senior Vice President Chris Barnett, who will oversee INpower’s Specialty Workers’ Compensation Division.

Mr. Barnett, who will join the INpower team at our office in Ladera Ranch, Calif., brings an expert-level understanding of workers’ compensation claims handling that includes health and benefits insurance knowledge. His background in human resources and business development is an ideal fit for INpower clients who need complex and specialized insurance solutions.

“We’re very excited about the wide range of skills and experience Chris Barnett brings to the table,” said Bart Le Fevre, President and CEO of INpower. “Chris will add incredible value to INpower’s workers’ compensation offerings, especially for clients who need innovative and forward-thinking solutions.”

Mr. Barnett was an Executive Vice President at a privately-held insurance brokerage before joining INpower, where he worked closely with owners and decision-makers in industries like manufacturing, construction, restaurant, commercial property/casualty, cyber insurance, marketing, tactical planning, leadership, and advising.

“I’m happy to become a part of the INpower team and to continue providing risk management and workers’ compensation solutions for business owners,” Mr. Barnett said. “Our clients are our most important asset, and we’re passionate about helping them grow by exceeding expectations and delivering high-value services.”

Mr. Barnett has more than 20 years of experience collaborating with business owners to create cost-effective solutions that mitigate risks and manage operating costs.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

As a specialty insurance brokerage & risk management firm since 2008, INpower knows that business innovation generates risk. Our risk management mission is simple: to provide our clients with deep insurance expertise, thoughtful enterprise risk management counsel, and fierce claims advocacy.

We believe that specialty insurance placements in today’s rapidly changing marketplace need true risk proficiency, quality underwriter relationships, and a genuinely fresh perspective.

INpower tailors insurance and supply-chain risk programs for complex ventures in specialties like manufacturing, energy/marine, clean energy/clean technology, environmental, construction, real estate, aviation, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, technology, and more.