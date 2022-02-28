Reflections Of War: Mauri Dark's New Music Video Shows The Internal Struggle Of A Wounded Female Soldier

Finnish Singer-Songwriter Mauri Dark releases new music video "Thin Line Of Understanding". The video's theme is now heartbreakingly real.

I have mixed feelings on releasing this video a day after the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine has started. Sending my...sympathies and a message of hope to people in Ukraine from Finland.” — Mauri Dark

TURKU, FINLAND, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mauri Dark says, " 'Thin Line Of Understanding' is about how hard it is to understand another human being and how you can never fully know someone else. You can think of the subject more widely – how different cultures do not understand each other, or how do we understand life. Mutual understanding is a disappearing moment of togetherness. Misunderstanding is easy and can in worst scenarios start a war.'

"I have mixed feelings on releasing this video a day after the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine has started, but in my guts I feel it is just the right time. When I wrote the script in October 2021 the tensions were already building up, but I had no idea it would go this far. Sending my deepest sympathies and a message of hope to people in Ukraine from Finland."

The video track is from Dark's debut album "Dreams Of A Middle-Aged Man." Mauri Dark is quickly becoming known for his stark, cinematic, and striking music videos. His music video "Love Will Prevail" has won Best Music Video in Europe Film Festival, Luminous Frames Festival and Golden Wheat Awards and has been selected to many others. Altogether the debut album's videos have been viewed over 70.000 times.

"Dreams Of A Middle-Aged Man," the album, was written, produced, recorded and performed by Mauri Dark. The sound was crafted with Mixing Engineer / Associate Producer Hiili Hiilesmaa (HIM, Apocalyptica), Two-time Grammy Winning Mastering Engineer Vlado Meller (Metallica, Johnny Cash) and Associate Producer Jussi Vuola.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/Lbam0MkJwGs

Listen single: https://ffm.to/mauridarksingle2

Listen album: https://ffm.to/mauridarkalbum1

ABOUT MAURI DARK:

Born Mauri Kosonen in 1978 and based in Turku, Finland, Mauri Dark is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, established musician and a professional visual artist. He has recorded 8 albums and performed more than 500 shows in 25 years with different bands. He is best known for 5 albums with metal duo, Mystons. "Dreams Of A Middle-Aged Man" is Mauri Dark's first solo album. It includes a Top 10 South Africa iTunes hit and a Top 20 iTunes UK hit.

https://www.mauridark.com



Photos: Petri Vilén