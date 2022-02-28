Retired Radio Hosts Find New Life As Children's Book Authors and Illustrators
After 36 years behind a microphone, Robin MacBlane and Larry Whitler, a.k.a. Robin And The Giant, have found new life writing and illustrating children's books.
We knew the community would take our retirement announcement hard, but we had been wanting to fully involve ourselves in writing and illustrating children's books.”OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1984 Robin MacBlane and Larry Whitler have shared the microphone as radio hosts. Now they are writing and illustrating a series of children's books called Kinder Square featuring characters they have developed specifically to entertain and educate children.
— Robin MacBlane and Larry Whitler
As radio hosts, their on-air roles varied from being local morning hosts in Central Florida, to hosts of a national children's radio program called Robin And The Giant, a children's podcast on I-Heart Radio called Storybook Railroad, and another podcast on I-Heart Radio called The World Spins Fine On Her Own.
The radio audience of their long running morning show on terrestrial radio station WOCA in Ocala, Florida, always knew MacBlane and Whitler were involved in children's entertainment. That is, after all, how they got their start. Still, when the morning team decided in early 2020 to host their final broadcast, and move on to other things, the outpouring from the community expressed disbelief and a sense of community love for the now retiring duo.
"It was a great feeling," the two former hosts said in their podcast. "We were deeply invested in Ocala and Central Florida. Our listeners were like family to us. We knew the community would take our retirement announcement hard, but we had been wanting to fully involve ourselves in writing and illustrating children's books. So, leaving the radio show freed up the time necessary to pursue that ambition. And now, two years later, we have a brand-new series of books based on children we call the Kinder Square Kids.”
The Kinder Square Kids are featured in the titles, “Our Florida Backyard,” which features two friends named Fernandina and Marion who exchange letters after having spent time together exploring Florida’s natural wonders; “Kinder Square Kids Shadow The Swan Doctors,” which tells the true story of how volunteers in Orlando provide regular health checkups to the swan population in Lake Eola; “Sea Turtle Guardians,” which features the Kinder Square Kids observing how Sea Turtles are cared for and released at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno, Florida, and, “Kinder Square Wildlife Cam Podcast,” which features the characters Aerwyna and Bardo who host a podcast for children that follows the live streaming cameras of wildlife from around the world.
MacBlane and Whitler also published two Christmas/Winter themed Kinder Square books (“Christmas Time In Kinder Square” and “Winter Kinder: When It Snows In Kinder Square”) and a rhyming book called “The Harmony of Beasts” featuring a menagerie of animals who each play a different musical instrument, serving as a metaphor for the different talents each of us has been blessed with and how we all play a role in each others lives and the world around us.
The Kinder Square collection adds to the books MacBlane and Whitler wrote and illustrated prior to retiring from radio including “The Cat Who Crossed The Ocean,” “The Diary Of Denver Pontiac,” “You Count, I Count,” “The Kite Tail Wish,” “The Chanteuse Sleigh Ride,” “Oreo And Braun: XOB, The Full Circle Quest,” and “The Gift Of The Barking Frog.”
All of the books mentioned in this article are available on Amazon.com. Most of them are available as e-books as well as soft-cover books.
To follow Robin MacBlane and Larry Whitler go to their website: www.KinderSquare.com
Larry Whitler
Bathing Nodine Art LLC
+ +1 3522294679
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook