Việt Nam, Singapore firms partner up to develop US$2.5-bln project in Bắc Giang

 

INGAPORE - Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) of Việt Nam and Aurous Capital Pte. Ltd of Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment cooperation in a US$2.5-billion project to develop an industrial and urban complex in the northern province of Bắc Giang.

This was the largest among a series of projects valued at a total US$11 billion signed at the Việt Nam-Singapore Business Dialogue, which took place within the framework of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s State-visit to Singapore from February 24-26.

Under the MoU, the two sides will conduct research and survey to build an investment project and apply for a licence to develop the complex, which would comprise 500ha of industrial estates and 200ha of housing, towards attracting projects in the fields of hi-technology; clean industry; knowledge-intensive industry and those creating higher added value; logistics and support industry.

The investors hope to start the project in 2022.

In recent times, Bắc Giang has become an attractive destination for foreign investors, especially in terms of high technology. In the first two months of 2022, the locality attracted US$ 303.3 million in investment. VNA/VNS

