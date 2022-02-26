First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on the Khojaly Genocide
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the Khojaly genocide.
In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President says: “I honor with deep reverence the bright memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly Genocide. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs”.
You just read:
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Khojaly genocide
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.