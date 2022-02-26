First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Khojaly genocide

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on the Khojaly Genocide

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the Khojaly genocide. In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President says: “I honor with deep reverence the bright memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly Genocide. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs”.