Dangbei Garnered 3 Prizes from JD | Awarded as Top 10 Brands of the Year
JD.com has unveiled the result of JD Annual List for Digital Products 2021. Dangbei garnered 3 categories of prizes,JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, THE UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD.com (A Chinese e-commerce company and a major competitor to Alibaba-run Tmall.) has unveiled the result of JD Annual List for Digital Products 2021. Dangbei garnered 3 categories of prizes, including Top 10 Brands of the Year, Best High-end Brand of the Year and Best Strategic Item Prize. With the outstanding performance of products and superior user experience, Dangbei smart hardware has successfully gained recognition in the entire industry.
As a top unicorn cooperate in the intelligent giant screen industry, Dangbei has gained an immediate success since it launched their own smart hardware represented by Dangbei X3 laser projector. The remarkable results demonstrate that the company’s relentless efforts on innovation and quality.
According to the latest data published by JD.com, Dangbei smart hardware including projector and TV box is continuously ranked in the best seller list for various online sales promotions. During the 2 major 2021 shopping festivals in China (11.11 and 12.12), the gross merchandise volume of Dangbei’s products has dramatically increased over 200%, especially Dangbei X3 laser projector, claims the spot of best sold projector item in the whole industry in a row.
Moreover, Dangbei won numerous international prizes this year, including German IF Design Award 2021, IAI Global Design Award 2021 and Italy A’ Design Award 2021.
Dangbei X3 laser projector is one of their flagship products, with 3200 ANSI Lumens, is the first home projector that has passed 3000 ANSI Lumens mark, bringing the brightness of traditional home projectors to the next level. In another word, Dangbei X3 laser projector has opened up new space for the development of smart portable projectors.
Besides home projectors, Dangbei smart TV boxes also take the leading position in industrial independent innovation. Dangebi TV box Z1 Pro, for the first time, equipped with 2K UHD camera and 5T AI neuron hash rate, marked the new era of AI visual technology for TV boxes.
