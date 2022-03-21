Escondido, CA Mold Inspection and Testing Available Through A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations

San Diego County Mold Inspection Company Logo

San Diego County Mold Inspection Company Logo

A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations brings mold inspection and mold testing services in Escondido, CA through its Vista, CA location.

Customers trust and rely on our honest mold inspections in Escondido. We enjoy taking good care of our customers, and they deserve honest answers, integrity and superior customer service”
— Scott Armstrong
ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations offers mold inspection and mold testing services in Escondido, California. The company specializes in inspecting and testing residential properties and real estate for potential mold problems and helps residents in North County and throughout San Diego County. The company announced services in San Marcos, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Escondido, and Oceanside through its new location in Vista, CA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mold can cause a number of health effects including: stuffy nose, coughing or wheezing, sore throat, and even burning eyes or skin rash. The CDC warns "people with asthma or who are allergic to mold may have severe reactions. Immune-compromised people and people with chronic lung disease may get infections in their lungs from mold."

"Customers trust and rely on our honest mold inspections in Escondido," stated Scott Armstrong, Business Operations Manager of A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations. "We enjoy taking good care of our customers, and they deserve honest answers, integrity and superior customer service."

While molds naturally exist in the outdoor and indoor environments, mold problems can develop in buildings when mold growth takes place on wet or damp surfaces. Storms and rainy weather can reveal weaknesses in Escondido homes when damage occurs due to water leaks or intrusion. Residents who smell a moldy odor or experience health problems inside their homes may want a mold inspection to locate hidden mold, if they cannot see the mold source. The company’s video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/YBtOkh2kULc

A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations is an independent, third party inspection company that only offers mold inspection and testing services. The company does not offer abatement or removal services. Therefore, customers can trust that the company has no conflict of interest and no financial incentive to find mold problems. The company has a reputation for seeking the truth, providing honest answers to customers, and offering the best mold inspection services in San Diego’s North County.

For more information, visit the A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations website at https://www.aamoldandallergy.com

Contact Info:
Name: Scott Armstrong
Organization: A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations
Address: Vista, CA 92081
Phone: (858) 613-1042

About A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations
A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations is a mold inspection and testing company located in San Diego County. The company is an unbiased third party and only offers mold inspection and testing services so customers know the company has no conflict of interest. The company helps homeowners, landlords, renters and property managers by inspecting and testing residential properties for potential mold problems, including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings.

Scott Armstrong
A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations
+1 858-613-1042
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

San Diego County's Trusted Mold Inspection and Testing Company, Serving San Diego, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Poway, Vista, Chula Vista, Coronado and More

You just read:

Escondido, CA Mold Inspection and Testing Available Through A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scott Armstrong
A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations
+1 858-613-1042
Company/Organization
A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations
2686 Seacrest Ct
Vista, California, 92081
United States
+1 858-613-1042
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations provides mold inspections and mold testing services in San Diego and throughout San Diego County. We test your home for mold problems, including black mold. Our mold inspectors are friendly, professional and knowledgeable. San Diego mold inspection company provides mold testing and inspection services. Trusted by the community for over a decade. Clients include: homeowners, real estate agents, property managers, landlords, and renters/tenants. Serving San Diego County including: San Diego, Chula Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Carlsbad, Vista, El Cajon, San Marcos, Encinitas, and more.

San Diego's Trusted Mold Inspection Company

More From This Author
Escondido, CA Mold Inspection and Testing Available Through A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations
San Marcos, CA Mold Inspection and Testing Services Offered by A&A Mold and Allergy Investigations
Oceanside, CA Mold Inspection and Testing Services Offered in San Diego County
View All Stories From This Author