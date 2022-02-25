Submit Release
Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “138th Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau”

MACAU, February 25 - To celebrate the 138th Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, CTT announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and Communications Museum on 1st March 2022 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “138th Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office

9:00 – 17:30

Philatelic Shop of Communications Museum

9:00 – 13:00;     14:30 – 17:30

A commemorative envelope will be distributed to public.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises of CTT are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.

