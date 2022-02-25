The Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church adjusts its closing hours

MACAU, February 25 - In order to coordinate with the religious activities of St. Dominic’s Church and implement appropriate crowd control measures to ensure effective epidemic prevention, the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church will adjust its closing hours from 1 March this year. The Treasure of Sacred Art will be closed all day on Thursdays as well as from 4 to 13 May each year, and will close from 3pm on Saturdays as well as on the 13th and 25th of each month (unless these dates fall on a Sunday).

The Treasure of Sacred Art, located in a three-storey building adjacent to St. Dominic’s Church in St. Dominic’s Square, is one of the featured museums in Macao. The museum features over 300 valuable Macao’s Catholic Church relics, which allow people to apprehend the religious practices and artistic values of the Catholic Church in Macao and even Asia. The Treasure of Sacred Art is open daily from 10am to 6pm. For details, please visit the Macao Museum’s website (www.macaumuseum.gov.mo).

In strict accordance with relevant anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has been implementing appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all visitors must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, scan the Venue QR code (venue code) and present a valid “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.

For enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.