Macon Co. Man Arrested Following TBI Internet Crimes Against Children Case

LAFAYETTE – Special agents in the TBI’s Technical Services Unit have arrested and charged a Macon County man accused of downloading and sharing sexually exploitive material of children.

In December, agents assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted an undercover operation and identified Aaron Green (DOB 1-15-1983) as an individual who downloaded and shared online content consistent with Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Today, agents, assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at Green’s home and arrested him, charging him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Authorities subsequently booked Green into the Macon County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $100,000 bond.

