A New Type of Life Coach Directory Launches with a Community Focus
The Best Life Coach Collective (BLCC) is launching a community-driven online coach directory service to improve an unregulated and oversaturated market.HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best Life Coach Collective (BLCC) is launching a community-driven online coach directory service to improve an unregulated and oversaturated market.
Life coaching is the second-fastest-growing industry in the world with an average yearly growth of 6.7% and it has seen a boom since the start of the pandemic with everyone and their third cousin’s dog becoming a “life coach”. As it’s an unregulated industry, many of these coaches have little or no training. This is creating an “MLM” atmosphere of coaches coaching coaches how to coach coaches, and taking away from the real purpose and value of coaching, which is to support people in bettering their lives.
Life coaches with qualifications certified by the International Coaching Federation are held to a high standard with governing Ethical Principles to uphold. Yet people looking for support from a coach are still struggling to figure out who they can trust.
“The problem is that certified coaches are coming to the industry to help people, but they don’t know the first thing about marketing or running a business. Which makes it hard for great coaches to stand out in the market”, says Sarah Mae Abji-Endicott, Co-Founder of the BLCC.
The BLCC is tackling this problem head-on by building an online coach directory, making it easier for vetted and certified coaches to reach their ideal clients. What makes it stand apart from past coach directories is that it’s been built with community at the heart of the business, with a private online community, monthly connection calls, and opportunities for coaches to work together.
“The pandemic has left many properly certified coaches feeling isolated and alone while building their businesses. This is leading to confused coaches paying for cookie-cutter business coaching. The result is ultimately harming the people that coaches are meant to be helping, as they’re struggling to find qualified coaches among all the noise,” says Sarah Mae.
The three BLCC co-founders met while taking their ICF certified coaching qualification, and after it was done, they continued to meet regularly to strategize and connect despite all living in different countries and timezones.
“When we started to hear other coaches talk about how isolated they felt while trying to focus on serving their clients, we decided that we would open up our circle to build this community where we can all support and uplift each other. Being able to connect despite being in distant locations has been incredible and we are now paying it forward,” says Sarah Mae.
With a growing directory of diverse certified coaches from all across North America, the BLCC helps their coaches stand out with features on their blog, social media, and podcast platforms, and gain more traffic and leads through paid advertising done for them by industry professionals. Yet, first and foremost, it is a community of coaches working together to support and uplift each other in a space where everyone is valued for their experience and can share their successes and challenges. This is something much needed in an industry filled with self-proclaimed experts who do not have formal training or certifications.
As BLCC Coach Jillian Heron, of Boulder Creek, CA, highlights, “A 1-person business can at times feel isolating, so being in community just feels comforting and supportive.”
About the Best Life Coach Collective.
The Best Life Coach Collective is a coach directory, community, and platform created to help certified coaches elevate their brand and reach more ideal clients in a supportive community space. By bringing together diverse coaches and providing a platform to share their expertise, co-founders Sarah Mae Abji-Endicott (Vancouver, Canada), Melissa Byone (Houston/Honolulu), and Stephanie Nelb (Boston) are helping those looking for quality support cut through the noise to connect with a coach they know they can trust. Join as a coach today at https://bestlifecoachcollective.com/become-a-coach
Melissa Byone
Best Life Coach Collective
+1 512-740-3082
melissa@bestlifecoachcollective.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Best Life Coach Collective Podcast