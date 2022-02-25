Senator Carper on the Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

DELAWARE, February 25 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today released the following statement after President Biden announced his intention to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States:

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an extraordinary nominee for the Supreme Court. Like Justice Breyer, she brings years of experience on the federal bench and a reputation as a consensus builder. Her breadth and diversity of experience, including as a public defender, shows that she will uphold the constitutional rights of the American people. She was confirmed by a bipartisan majority of the United States Senate just last year.

“Similar to President Reagan delivering on his promise to nominate the first woman—Justice Sandra Day O’Connor—to the Supreme Court, President Biden has delivered on his own promise and nominated the first Black woman to the highest court in the land. I applaud President Biden for his thoughtful approach to the selection process over the last several weeks, including reaching out to Republican senators for their input. Judge Jackson is exceptionally qualified to serve on the Supreme Court and I look forward to meeting with her as we embark on a swift Senate confirmation process.”

###