Việt Nam, Chinese province look to build safe export process at border gates

VIETNAM, February 26 -

The teleconference between representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and authorities of China’s Yunnan province. — Photo moit.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade coordinated with authorities of China’s Yunnan province in holding a teleconference on customs clearance of goods and pandemic prevention and control cooperation at border gates between the two sides.

During the event, they agreed to study a safe export process, and coordinate in building “green (safe) zones” at the border gates.

Efforts will be made to facilitate customs clearance by increasing personnel at the border gate area, raising the capacity of border infrastructure, investing in the construction of quarantine zones to increase the number of border gates designated for the import of agricultural products, and speed up pre-arranged customs clearance.

A mechanism for information exchange between border localities of Việt Nam and Yunnan province will be created.

The ministry proposed permitting a third party to conduct COVID-19 tests using the RT-PCR method for Việt Nam’s vehicles and exports.

It also asked the Chinese side to resume and extend the customs clearance time at several suspended border gates, and speed up the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between it and Yunnan authorities to create a framework for comprehensive collaboration in bilateral trade and economics.

The Yunnan side stress the need for both sides to maintain efforts to ensure pandemic prevention and control for the safety of both peoples. — VNS