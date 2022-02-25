The Slovenian Government holds extraordinary session in the light of the escalated situation in Ukraine

SLOVENIA, February 25 - The Government adopted a decision on restrictions in the Slovenian airspace to allow military aircraft of allied countries to use Slovenian airspace for overflights in cases of the deployment of troops on NATO's eastern flank, while ensuring appropriate coordination with civil air traffic control. The restrictions will not affect scheduled air traffic.

In the light of the highly escalated security situation in Ukraine, the Government also discussed the Slovenian Armed Forces contingent's deployment in the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) mission in Latvia as part of NATO's response activities in support of the enhanced Alliance deterrence and defence posture.

The Government also discussed and adopted at today's meeting additional crisis response measures and a decision on assistance to Ukraine in the form of military equipment.