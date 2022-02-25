SB1031 in Sen: Senator L. Taylor added as a coauthor - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to repeal and recreate 101.123 (1) (h); and to create 101.123 (1) (ah) of the statutes; Relating to: applying the indoor smoking ban to electronic smoking devices and marijuana.
Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection
