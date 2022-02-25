WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to create 20.370 (6) (cs), 281.73 and 281.74 of the statutes; Relating to: grants for testing privately owned wells and providing education, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
AB1064 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2022-02-25
