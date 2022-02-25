AB1065 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2022-02-25
WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to amend 253.10 (3) (c) 5., 253.10 (3g) (a) 5. and 448.02 (3) (a); and to create 253.10 (3) (c) 1. gr. and 253.108 of the statutes; Relating to: detection of and abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/25/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
