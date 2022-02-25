AB1067 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to renumber 440.035 (2m) (b) and 450.07 (1m); to renumber and amend 440.035 (2m) (a) and 450.071 (1); to amend 15.435 (title), chapter 73 (title), 77.52 (13), 77.53 (10), 108.04 (5) (a) (intro.), 111.34 (1) (b), 182.001 (3), 961.38 (title), 961.385 (1) (aj), 961.385 (2) (intro.), 961.385 (2) (b), 961.385 (2) (cm) 3. a., 961.385 (2) (cs) 1. and 961.385 (2) (cs) 2. (intro.), b., c. and d.; and to create 15.435 (2), 15.437, 20.566 (9), 20.923 (4) (e) 13., 20.923 (6) (hp), 25.56, 73.17, 73.18, 77.54 (70), 111.32 (9m), 111.32 (12c), 111.34 (3), subchapter IV of chapter 139 [precedes 139.97], 440.035 (2m) (a) 2., 440.035 (2m) (b) 2., 441.07 (1g) (d) 3., 441.20, 448.015 (4) (bm) 3., 448.039, 450.03 (1) (em), 450.07 (1m) (b), 450.071 (1) (b) 2., 961.01 (12q), 961.01 (14g), 961.01 (19m), 961.01 (20hm), 961.01 (20ht), 961.01 (20t), 961.33, 961.38 (1p), 961.385 (2) (am) and (an), 961.385 (2) (bc) and (bd) and 961.55 (8) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: medical marijuana, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)