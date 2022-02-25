AB1071 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to repeal 6.29 (2) (am), 6.36 (1) (a) 9., 6.55 (2) (cs), 6.55 (3) (b), 6.56 (3m), 6.79 (2) (dm), 6.88 (3) (c), 301.03 (20m), 302.117, 304.078 (1) and 973.09 (4m); to renumber 6.55 (3) (a); to renumber and amend 6.03 (1) (b) and 304.078 (3); to amend 6.33 (1), 6.33 (2) (a), 7.52 (6), 301.03 (3a) (intro.), 304.078 (2) and 973.176 (2); and to create 6.03 (1) (b) 1., 2., 3. and 4. of the statutes; Relating to: restoring the right to vote to certain persons barred from voting as a result of a felony conviction, changing the information required on voter registration forms, and changing voting procedure for certain persons who are convicted of felonies. (FE)