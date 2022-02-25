Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures Needed for Route 6 Bridge Work in Providence

RHODE ISLAND, February 25 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Route 6 East at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence overnight during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 8. The closure will allow RIDOT to remove a beam damaged by a truck last year and replace it with a new one.

Detours will be in place from midnight to 5 a.m., when traffic is lightest and there will be less impact to travelers. All traffic will exit at Killingly Street and follow a detour using Hartford Avenue (Route 6A) to get back onto Route 6 East. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is the last bridge to be worked on as part of an $9.6 million project for 13 bridges and culverts in Providence, Scituate, Foster, Glocester and Smithfield. The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge carries 14,200 vehicles per day and is a vital link across the Route 6 highway corridor, connecting businesses and neighborhoods along Hartford Avenue and Manton Avenue.

RIDOT is building a new bridge deck built next to the old bridge, which will be slid in place when ready. This accelerated bridge construction approach is less disruptive overall and is an alternative to phased construction that would have required lane closures on the bridge over a two-year period, causing traffic delays and increased air pollution from emissions.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.