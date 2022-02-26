Q9 PowerSports USA Doing its Part to Make Off-Road Adventures Safer

The company is offering a free helmet with the purchase of a new machine.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q9 PowerSports USA is pleased to announce it is helping riders to stay safe this year with an exclusive offer for a free $140 helmet with the purchase of a powersports machine.Q9 PowerSports USA is a national powersports distributor of ATVs, four wheelers, go karts, dirt bikes, gas powered scooters, motorcycles, and more. The company’s primary goal is to continue to provide the best quality powersports products at the most affordable prices – so everyone can enjoy riding. Q9 PowerSports USA goes to great lengths to secure the best products by attending trade shows and visiting factories to inspect and examine product lines, quality control, and parts availability.In the company’s latest news, Q9 PowerSports USA is reminding riders that safety is the utmost importance when heading out on an exciting adventure. As such, the company is offering a limited time, free $140 DOT-approved motocross or scooter helmet with the purchase of every new machine. This offer comes as a result of the company’s dedication to ensuring all riders, new and experienced, are safe while enjoying the sport they love.“All of our team members are avid powersports fans and we love to get out on the trails whenever possible,” says founder of Q9 PowerSports USA, Jeremy Kuehni. “That being said, while having fun is at the top of our riding to-do list, safety must come above all else. Alas, our goal is to make safety supplies affordable and convenient, and this offer is no different. We’re very pleased to offer such an incredible deal to our customers and, most importantly, to help keep them safe. Come and check us out – we have a fabulous selection of helmets to choose from!”To take advantage of this special and potentially lifesaving offer, simply enter the discount code, FreeHelmetSpecial, in the checkout page. The offer is valid for youth and adult motocross and scooter helmets only.For more information about Q9 PowerSports USA, please visit https://q9powersportsusa.com About Q9 PowerSports USAQ9 Powersports USA has been in operation since July 2004 and has grown from a small, privately-owned business in Wisconsin, to one of the leading national powersports distribution dealerships in the country. The company boasts warehouses, employees, and customers from all over the country and, on average, sells about 4,000 machines per year.The Q9 PowerSports USA headquarters is based in Madison, Wisconsin, with distribution warehouses in CA, TX, GA, IN, MD, and WI.