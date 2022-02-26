Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,861 in the last 365 days.

Emergency night work for restriping of westbound H-1 Freeway, Saturday, Feb. 26

Posted on Feb 25, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of an emergency three-lane closure for repairs of the westbound H-1 Freeway, between the Airport Exit and Radford Pedestrian Overpass, on Saturday evening, Feb. 26 through Sunday morning, Feb. 27, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

It has come to our attention that lane lines and reflective markers in this particular section of the westbound H-1 Freeway are nearly missing, making it difficult to differentiate driving lanes at night. In the interest of public safety, our contractor was able to move this work up on their schedule to address the restriping repairs.

During these nighttime working hours, HDOT advises motorists to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Stay up-to-date on construction lane closures for state roadways, at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork and on our social media accounts https://facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii.

You just read:

Emergency night work for restriping of westbound H-1 Freeway, Saturday, Feb. 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.