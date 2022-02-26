Emergency night work for restriping of westbound H-1 Freeway, Saturday, Feb. 26

Main, News Posted on Feb 25, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of an emergency three-lane closure for repairs of the westbound H-1 Freeway, between the Airport Exit and Radford Pedestrian Overpass, on Saturday evening, Feb. 26 through Sunday morning, Feb. 27, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

It has come to our attention that lane lines and reflective markers in this particular section of the westbound H-1 Freeway are nearly missing, making it difficult to differentiate driving lanes at night. In the interest of public safety, our contractor was able to move this work up on their schedule to address the restriping repairs.

During these nighttime working hours, HDOT advises motorists to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Stay up-to-date on construction lane closures for state roadways, at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork and on our social media accounts https://facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii.