Dunleavy Administration Announces Appointments for People First Initiative Councils

The Dunleavy Administration today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various councils as part of his People First Initiative announced in December of 2021. The People First Initiative focuses on five intersecting public safety concerns: Domestic violence and sexual assault, human and sex trafficking, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, foster care, and homelessness.

Governor’s Council on Human and Sex Trafficking

Brittany Madros Tanana Chiefs Conference Tribal Government and Justice Division Director From the Village of Nulato in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

Staci Yates My House Director of Human Trafficking Recovery Services Alaska Stop Human Trafficking Alliance Chair Survivor of sex trafficking at age 17

Gwen Adams Founder and Executive Director of Priceless Alaska.

Denielle Hrovat Lieutenant at Anchorage Police Department Oversees Crimes Against Children Unit, Cyber Crimes Unit and Special Victims Unit

Dave Bronson Mayor of City of Anchorage

Jim Matherly Mayor of City of Fairbanks

Brenda Stanfill Executive Director of Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault



Governor has selected Col Brian Barlow (DPS Designee) as Chair and Brenda Stanfill as Vice Chair.

Governor’s Council on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

Malia Miller Alaska Bureau of Investigations Missing Persons Clearing House Manager

Victoria Shanklin Victims for Justice Executive Director

Kendra Kloster Born in Wrangell Native Peoples Action and Native Peoples Action Fund Executive Director Tlingit – Raven Moiety, Kiks.adi Clan (frog) of Sun House

Darrel Hildebrand Tanana Chiefs Conference Public Safety Manager From the Nulato Tribe Retired 20+ years with Alaska State Troopers

Valerie Chadwick RurALCAP Community Development supervisor Member of the Anchorage Women’s Commission Originally from St. Mary’s From the Algaaciq Tribe in Saint Mary’s Worked in social services care for 30+ years, including Bethel, St. Mary’s, Marshall, Emmonak, Sitka, Anchorage and most of the villages located in the Kusilvak Census Area

Sean Case Deputy Chief at Anchorage Police Department

Heather Gottshall From Anchorage Born in Bethel Member of Orutsararmiut Native Council Calista Shareholder



Governor has selected Valerie Chadwick as Chair and Victoria Shanklin as Vice Chair.

Governor’s Collaborative Council on Parent / Foster Parent

Sabrina Owsley From Fairbanks From the Agdaagux tribe of King Cove Manages the Interior Alaska Foster Care Families group.

Kari Butler

Jeffrey Rentzel

Angel Gonzales From Anchorage Yupik from the Calista Region President of Facing Foster care in Alaska

Sarah Redman From Wasilla Project Coordinator and Deputy Treasurer of Facing Foster care in Alaska

Mary Johnson From Juneau From the Native Village of Scammon Bay & Sitka Tribe of Alaska Tribal Family and Youth Services Director for the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida

Cynthia Smith From Wasilla Family Contact Coordinate with Knik Tribe Court Appointed Special Advocate with the Office of Public Advocacy

Alexia Noel

Heather Elaine Schimanski-Lee

Elizabeth Toovak From Utqiagvik Member of Native Village of Barrow Councilmember of the City Council of Utqiagvik for six years Member of the Arctic Women in Crisis Advisory Board for the North Slope Borough for seven years

Candice Richardson From Anchorage Family Support Center Director at Beacon Hill



Governor has selected Elizabeth Toovak as Chair and Angel Gonzales as Vice Chair.

Alaska Council on the Homeless

Michelle Overstreet From Wasilla Executive Director at MyHouse

Dajonee Hale From Wasilla Project Manager at Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homeless Athabaskan shareholder at Bristol Bay Native Corporation and Cook Inlet Regional Corporation

Chris Kolerok From Anchorage Chair of the Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homeless Member of the Anchorage Coalition to End Homeless Cup’ik Eskimo from the Native Village of Mekoryuk

Michele Brown From Anchorage Senior Fellow from the Rasmussen Foundation



The Governor has selected Michelle Overstreet as Chair and Chris Kolerok as Vice Chair.

