Los Angeles Residents Find Effective Drug Rehab at Muse Addiction Treatment Center

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA - While the focus of 2021 was mostly on the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. border agents seized 1,066% more fentanyl compared to 2020, revealing drug problem that’s growing at an alarming rate. Fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. and is being added to heroin and other drugs more than ever before.

California lost 3,946 residents to fentanyl overdose in 2020, 970 of those occurred in Los Angeles county. Experts say its not just heroin that’s being laced with fentanyl now. Increasingly other drugs including counterfeit prescription pills, methamphetamine, and cocaine are being adulterated with fentanyl unbeknownst to users.

This trend, combined with the social isolation and mental health impacts of the pandemic, has resulted in record-breaking opioid overdose deaths in the country and in California.

The CDC reported that the US had reached a terrifying milestone in April 2021 when the previous 12 months saw over 100,000 drug overdose deaths. This was by far the largest number of overdose deaths the country had seen in one year and represented a 30% increase over the previous year. The opioid crisis has continued to surge at unprecedented levels during the pandemic.

As Los Angeles looks to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, accredited addiction treatment centers play a key role. Drug addiction is difficult to break alone and those who don’t find professional help are facing ever-increasing dangers as fentanyl-laced drugs flood into California.

The best drug rehab programs in LA focus on healing the root causes of addiction. They provide evidence-based behavioral therapies that help clients explore and resolve the reasons they turned to drugs and alcohol in the first place. They also provide safe medical detox and holistic treatments that aid in sustaining recovery and improving the overall quality of life. Treatments should always be customized to meet the unique needs of each individual patient.

Angelinos are finding effective treatment at Muse Addiction Treatment Center. The LA Drug Rehab has received overwhelming praise from past clients who’ve left heartfelt 5-star reviews on Google. Here’s some of what they had to say:

“Once I got to treatment all the staff was awesome they treated me with love and respect. When I first arrived to the facility I was sad nervous and scared but when I arrived Angela greeted me and did my intake and she made me feel so comfortable and made me forget where I was at, because we had a great connection from the start. I felt safe from the start, and knew I would be in good hands.” https://goo.gl/maps/2Cz8fSXd7YPXMrow6

“I came to Muse with nothing and the girls here and the staff blessed me with everything that I needed with no questions asked. They welcomed me like I was already family.”

https://goo.gl/maps/6Y5vK89P71gbQFtv5

“This place got me back to my old self. I can’t even begin to tell you all how much I loved my time there. It was a lot of hard lessons and it humbled me- which I needed in my entitled, arrogant, addiction.”

https://goo.gl/maps/QF8htNVBsBXWEpbf6

“The staff at muse saved my life… I used to do a shot of heroin before and after everything i did in my life and I was extremely unhappy. I had no idea how miserable I was until muse helped pull me out of my addiction and my depression. They help you through the withdrawals by tapering you off and they make you as comfortable as possible, and the medical staff will check on you every hour of the day to reassure you that there isn't anything else they can do to make you feel any more comfortable.”

https://goo.gl/maps/aqZ3rYp4NpnowJYM7

Most of the staff at Muse are in recovery themselves so they understand with what their clients are going through. They’re able to provide provide genuine empathy and compassion along with personalized addiction treatment that matches individual needs with the right therapies and services. They help to overcome the intense withdrawal symptoms of opioids and other drugs through their medically-assisted detox program and then treat the underlying causes of addiction which lie in a person’s biology, development, and environment.

Muse’s whole-patient approach is one of the keys to their success. The holistic style of treatment helps improve patients’ overall quality of life because addiction is a complex disease that touches every aspect of a person’s reality.

Muse is a dual diagnosis treatment center meaning they treat addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in tandem. Mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and PTSD are common in people struggling with addiction. In fact, they’re often a leading cause of substance abuse because people use alcohol and drugs in an attempt to self-medicate. Treating mental health greatly improves patients’ chances of remaining in recovery long term and avoiding relapse.

Anyone in need of addiction treatment, whether in Los Angeles or anywhere else, is encouraged to reach out for help. Call (800) 426-1818 to speak with a treatment specialist anytime, 24/7. Muse Treatment Alcohol & Drug Rehab Los Angeles aims to be the #1 addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, California. Calls are completely confidential. Those not ready to talk can visit www.musetreatment.com to learn more or to start a live chat with an admissions counselor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtQGgOnLr9U

###

For more information about Muse Treatment, contact the company here:



Muse Treatment

(800) 426-1818

1251 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024