Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, February 21, 2022, in the 300 block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:17 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle and had possession of what appeared to be a firearm. Another suspect approached the victim and brandished a firearm. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.