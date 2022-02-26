VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations / Fugitive from justice, stemming from sexual assault charges in Texas

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405953

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp, assisted by detectives assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks

STATION: Royalton Barracks / St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/25/2022 at 2:00 pm

LOCATION: Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from justice, stemming from sexual assault charges in Texas

ACCUSED: Kevin Godfrey

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Feb. 25, 2022, at about 2 p.m., Kevin Godfrey was arrested as a fugitive from justice at his home in Concord, Vermont, by troopers and detectives assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks. The fugitive from justice charge stems from an arrest warrant from the state of Texas that charges Godfrey with sexual assault of a child-continuous: victim under 14; and sexual abuse of a child.

Godfrey previously worked for Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a mental health case worker and was embedded with the Vermont State Police at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. His access to state facilities was immediately revoked in December 2021 when VSP learned of an active investigation involving Godfrey in Texas.

On Dec. 3, 2021, the San Angelo (Texas) Police Department requested assistance in interviewing Godfrey, as he was a suspect in a child sex abuse case they were investigating. The San Angelo Police Department had learned that Godfrey resided in Concord, Vermont, although they were unaware that Godfrey worked in partnership with the Vermont State Police.

The Vermont State Police partners with local mental health agencies to select mental health case workers for assignment to VSP barracks. Case workers are employees of these individual agencies, and then in collaboration with VSP are assigned to work with troopers from a particular barracks.

In this case, Godfrey was hired by Northeast Kingdom Human Services and began work at the St. Johnsbury Barracks in early December 2020. When VSP became aware of the Texas allegations upon notification from San Angelo police, VSP notified Northeast Kingdom Human Services of the complaint, and Godfrey’s access to state police facilities was immediately suspended on Dec. 3, 2021.

The Vermont State Police supported Northeast Kingdom Human Services and law-enforcement authorities in Texas as needed in investigating the complaint. Detectives from outside the St. Johnsbury Barracks were assigned to interview Godfrey in efforts to assist Texas authorities. Godfrey was interviewed Dec. 3, 2021, the date the request was made.

The information gathered during the interview was shared with Texas authorities, who subsequently obtained a grand jury indictment earlier this month that resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Godfrey. Once VSP was made aware of the arrest warrant, efforts were made to locate and arrest Godfrey. On Feb. 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., Godfrey was located at his home in Concord and taken into custody without incident.

Godfrey was jailed at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. The Honorable Judge Justin Jiron set bail at $5,000.

The Vermont State Police is unable to provide additional comment. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Godfrey’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 2/28/2022 scheduled for 1230 PM

COURT: Criminal Division of Essex County Superior Court – Held at the Criminal Division of Caledonia County Superior Court.

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.