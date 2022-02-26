VSP responds to multiple-vehicle crash on I-89 in Milton; one confirmed fatality

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police responds to multiple-vehicle crash on I-89 in Milton

MILTON, Vermont (Friday, Feb. 25, 2022) — Troopers from the Vermont State Police, along with multiple fire and rescue crews, have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Milton. The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. in the vicinity of mile marker 100, which is north of Exit 17. Approximately 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is one confirmed fatality. Other injuries appear to be minor or moderate. The number of people and the exact number of vehicles involved are still being ascertained by investigators on the scene. The interstate’s northbound lanes are closed at Exit 17, and traffic is being diverted. Members of the public should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

The crash occurred during heavy snowfall and blowing snow, and the road was snow-covered and icy at the time. The investigation into the cause of the crash is in its preliminary stages. Troopers from the St. Albans and Williston barracks responded to the crash. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team have arrived on scene to perform their investigation. The road is expected to remain closed for an extended period.

The Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, is en route to the scene. Members of the media can meet Silverman outside the Maplefields store at Exit 17 at about 7 p.m. for an on-camera update, though information at this time remains preliminary.

Further information will be released as soon as additional details become available.