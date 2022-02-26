Submit Release
Route 3010 Moffett Run Road Slide Repair begins Monday in Center Township

PittsburghPennDOT is announcing slide and drainage repairs on Moffett Run Road (Route 3010) in Center Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, February 28 weather permitting.

 

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct slide and drainage repair work on Moffett Run Road (Route 3010) between Pleasant Drive and Raccoon Creek Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 8. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the work zone with flaggers assisting motorists. However, when the work zone is inactive, motorists will experience single-lane alternating traffic controlled by stop signs.

 

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

