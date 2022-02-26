Route 3010 Moffett Run Road Slide Repair begins Monday in Center Township

​

Pittsburgh – PennDOT is announcing slide and drainage repairs on Moffett Run Road (Route 3010) in Center Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, February 28 weather permitting.

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct slide and drainage repair work on Moffett Run Road (Route 3010) between Pleasant Drive and Raccoon Creek Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 8. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the work zone with flaggers assisting motorists. However, when the work zone is inactive, motorists will experience single-lane alternating traffic controlled by stop signs.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

