Traffic Shifts on State Road at the Route 283 (Landisville) Interchange in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised traffic shifts are planned for next week on State Road at the Route 283 (Landisville) Interchange. A contractor is scheduled to repair pipe and adjust protective fencing at the interchange.

Work will be from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4.

Weather permitting, on Monday, the contractor will repair pipe along the shoulder of the westbound Route 283 on-ramp. The ramp will remain open.

The contractor then will spend the rest of the week adjusting protective fencing on either side of the State Road bridge spanning Amtrak railroad tracks. Travel lanes will remain open, but traffic will be shifted away from the shoulders.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

