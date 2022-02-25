Submit Release
Missouri WIC implements second infant formula waiver from the USDA

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri WIC announced a new, temporary waiver Friday that will allow the purchase of alternative infant formula types using WIC benefits during the Abbott infant formula recall event. This temporary waiver allows Missouri WIC to issue additional non-contract brands of formula that participants may select if their Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. Participants may begin to purchase these alternative brands and types of infant formula as early as Feb. 25, 2022, depending on each individual retailer’s completion of the process for preparation of non-contract formula sales.

This waiver allows each WIC participant to select from equivalent brands at the retailer should non-recalled Similac formula be unavailable. Participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first, where available.

Most WIC participants who already have formula benefits issued to their eWIC card will not have to return to their WIC local agency to redeem the alternate formula types at the retailer. If a participant wants to change their issued formula type, they will need to return to their WIC local agency.

The approved alternatives to Similac products are listed below.

Issued Formula Type

Alternate Formula Type

12.4 oz Similac Advance Powder

12.5 oz Enfamil Infant Powder

12.4 oz Enfamil Reguline Powder

12.5 oz Parent's Choice Infant Powder

12.4 oz Parent's Choice Advantage Powder

12.7 oz Nestle NAN 1 Pro Infant Powder
   

12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort Powder

12.4 oz Enfamil Gentlease Powder

12 oz Parent's Choice Gentle Powder

12.7 oz Gerber Good Start Gentle Powder
   

12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up Powder

12.9 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder
   

12.5 oz Similac Sensitive Powder

12 oz Parent's Choice Sensitivity Powder

12.4 oz Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powder
   

12.4 oz Similac Soy Isomil Powder

12.9 oz Enfamil ProSobee Powder
   

32 oz Similac Advance Ready To Feed

32 oz Enfamil Infant Ready To Use
   

13 oz Similac Advance Concentrate

13 oz Enfamil Infant Concentrate

Missouri WIC will continue to provide updates of any program changes to ensure the program offers the most options possible for WIC infants.

Typically, WIC federal regulations prohibit non-contract formula unless there is a medically-documented need for an exempt formula. Missouri WIC received a waiver to this requirement in response to shortages caused by the Abbott recall.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on our website at wic.mo.gov.

WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

 

###

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo.

