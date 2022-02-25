Missouri WIC implements second infant formula waiver from the USDA

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri WIC announced a new, temporary waiver Friday that will allow the purchase of alternative infant formula types using WIC benefits during the Abbott infant formula recall event. This temporary waiver allows Missouri WIC to issue additional non-contract brands of formula that participants may select if their Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. Participants may begin to purchase these alternative brands and types of infant formula as early as Feb. 25, 2022, depending on each individual retailer’s completion of the process for preparation of non-contract formula sales.

This waiver allows each WIC participant to select from equivalent brands at the retailer should non-recalled Similac formula be unavailable. Participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first, where available.

Most WIC participants who already have formula benefits issued to their eWIC card will not have to return to their WIC local agency to redeem the alternate formula types at the retailer. If a participant wants to change their issued formula type, they will need to return to their WIC local agency.

The approved alternatives to Similac products are listed below.

Issued Formula Type Alternate Formula Type 12.4 oz Similac Advance Powder 12.5 oz Enfamil Infant Powder 12.4 oz Enfamil Reguline Powder 12.5 oz Parent's Choice Infant Powder 12.4 oz Parent's Choice Advantage Powder 12.7 oz Nestle NAN 1 Pro Infant Powder 12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort Powder 12.4 oz Enfamil Gentlease Powder 12 oz Parent's Choice Gentle Powder 12.7 oz Gerber Good Start Gentle Powder 12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up Powder 12.9 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder 12.5 oz Similac Sensitive Powder 12 oz Parent's Choice Sensitivity Powder 12.4 oz Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powder 12.4 oz Similac Soy Isomil Powder 12.9 oz Enfamil ProSobee Powder 32 oz Similac Advance Ready To Feed 32 oz Enfamil Infant Ready To Use 13 oz Similac Advance Concentrate 13 oz Enfamil Infant Concentrate

Missouri WIC will continue to provide updates of any program changes to ensure the program offers the most options possible for WIC infants.

Typically, WIC federal regulations prohibit non-contract formula unless there is a medically-documented need for an exempt formula. Missouri WIC received a waiver to this requirement in response to shortages caused by the Abbott recall.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on our website at wic.mo.gov.

WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

