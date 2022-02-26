Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a Fayette County jury has reached a verdict in a murder case against Billy Joel Polasek. The jury found Polasek guilty of murder for causing the death of Logan Atkins, a seven-month old infant. His murder occurred in July 2016, and an autopsy revealed that Logan had suffered a skull fracture, multiple contusions to his head, and subarachnoid hemorrhaging that resulted in fatal brain swelling. A Travis County medical examiner ruled Logan’s death was a homicide and determined that Logan died from blunt force trauma. The jury sentenced Polasek to life in prison and a fine of $10,000.

The case was investigated by the Texas Rangers and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Division. Assistant Attorneys General Joshua Somers and Andrew Rountree represented the State of Texas.