Photo Opportunity: NCDMVA Joins National Montford Point Marine Ass. NC Triad-Triangle Chapter 38, Omega Fraternity to honor Montford Point Marine John Thompson

RALEIGH, NC --

Feb 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022

Contact: Jessica Coscia, 984-202-0708, jessica.Coscia@milvets.nc.gov

Raleigh, NC -- The NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) will join NMPMA, Inc. NC Triad-Triangle Chapter 38, and Tau Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at the North Carolina Museum of History to pay homage to the late, John Thompson, a Black veteran who made history Montford Point Marine during WWII.

Mr. Thomson is featured in “We Wanted to Fight: Black North Carolinians in World War II,” a temporary display on view in the museum lobby through Black History Month commemorating the history of African American military service in North Carolina.

The occasion aims to celebrate Thompson’s life and to carry out his legacy of preserving the stories of Black soldiers so that future generations know about their sacrifices and their place in history.

WHEN: Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: North Carolina Museum of History, Lobby, 5 E Edenton St, Raleigh, NC 27601

MEDIA: This is a photo opportunity [indoor event]. NCDMVA Assistant Secretary of Military Affairs, Ariel Aponte, will present the National Montford Point Marine Ass. NC Triad-Triangle Chapter 38, and Omega Fraternity with the 2022 African American Lineage Day Proclamation.

High-resolution photos will be available here following the event.

