WSIS TalkX: International Mother Language Day and Hackathon on ICTs and Indigenous languages

Seven high level panelists were invited to discuss the role of technology to advance multilingual education for all. The event was also the occasion to announce the launch of a virtual hackathon on ICTs and Indigenous languages.

Our mother language is essential to shape our identity, according to the Welsh saying "Cenedl heb iaith, cenedl heb galon" ("A nation without a language is a nation without a heart"), cited by Mr Malcolm Johnson, ITU Deputy Secretary General. Language was also the reason for the Independency struggle in Bangladesh back in 1952 and inspired the creation of this International Day in 1999. During this WSIS TalkX, a platform dedicated to sharing experiences and inspirational stories about ICTs, the panelists shared their countries best practices to ensure multilingualism, such as the creation of an Institute and a museum to preserve languages in Bangladesh or the decision to use Artificial Intelligence to tackle obstacles for digital inclusion and empowerment in India.

