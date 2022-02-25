Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,882 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Feb. 21

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 672, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to workforce development, and House Bill 3014, a supplemental budget for the current fiscal year.

 

To download audio, please right lick on the file name and select Save Link As:
  1. Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 672 seeks to modify provisions relating to workforce development. Hoskins-1-022422  (:21)  Q: of our state.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds he has concerns about this legislation. Hoskins-2-022422  (:19)  Q: bill that passed.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says House Bill 3014 is a supplemental budget for the current fiscal year. Hoskins-3-022422  (:21)  Q: $4.7 billion bill.
  4. Senator Hoskins says he is not convinced all of the spending in this supplemental is one-time-only. Hoskins-4-022422  (:19)  Q: things like that.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Feb. 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.