Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of Feb. 21
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 672, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to workforce development, and House Bill 3014, a supplemental budget for the current fiscal year.
- Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 672 seeks to modify provisions relating to workforce development. Hoskins-1-022422 (:21) Q: of our state.
- Senator Hoskins adds he has concerns about this legislation. Hoskins-2-022422 (:19) Q: bill that passed.
- Senator Hoskins also says House Bill 3014 is a supplemental budget for the current fiscal year. Hoskins-3-022422 (:21) Q: $4.7 billion bill.
- Senator Hoskins says he is not convinced all of the spending in this supplemental is one-time-only. Hoskins-4-022422 (:19) Q: things like that.