Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson

ILLINOIS, February 25 - Chicago — Today, Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, inspiring women and girls across the nation. We watch with great pride as she not only shatters through glass ceilings but paves the way for others' voices to be heard. Jackson has dedicated her career to upholding justice for all, showing us that anything is possible when we use our gifts and expertise to uplift and speak truth to power. I commend President Joe Biden for his commitment to ensure the diverse ideas and experiences of our nation are represented on the highest court through his nomination. As the first Black woman elected Lt. Governor of Illinois, I understand the weight of responsibility, the joy, and the determination that comes with being a first. We work so we will not be the last—so that our passion and our narratives always have a seat at the table where decisions are made. We now hope that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson be confirmed in a timely manner. The time is now to add one of the brightest legal minds to the highest court in the land.